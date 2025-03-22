New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon thanks PM Modi after New Delhi meeting, says, ‘Indian economy on track…’

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting with him at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Luxon wrote, “It was a pleasure to visit India this week and spend time with Prime Minister @narendramodi to discuss ways to strengthen ties between our countries."

Advertisement

Christopher Luxon's visit to India Luxon was on a five-day official visit to India. He was the chief guest at the 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue and delivered the keynote address. PM Luxon also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting comes as India and New Zealand aim to enhance bilateral ties. Both leaders discussed economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security.

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement India and New Zealand launched a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after the PM Modi and Luxon meeting.

“I am delighted that negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement have now been launched. India is one of the fastest-growing economies and on track to become the third largest in the world over the next ten years. Our Government is relentlessly focused on growing our economy so that all Kiwis can do better, and the launch of negotiations presents an opportunity to do exactly that,” the New Zealand PM wrote.

Advertisement

Defence Cooperation Arrangement In addition to the FTA, India and New Zealand launched a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement.

“New Zealand’s commitment to regional security has also been reinforced, with New Zealand and India announcing a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement,” Luxon said.

He further mentioned other areas discussed during the meeting.