Newly inducted Agniveer found dead in J&K’s Poonch, Opposition says ‘naach gaane main shahadat bhool gaye’
Amritpal Singh was found in his unit with a gunshot wound. His father has demanded a probe into his son’s death.
An Agniveer from Punjab’s Mansa, Amritpal Singh, who has started his duty just last month in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), was found dead on October 10. His final rites were conducted on Friday, October 13, in his native village in Punjab. Amritpal Singh was enlisted on September 20 into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion in Poonch sector. According to reports, Amritpal Singh was found with a gunshot wound to his head.
Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Shocked to learn that Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in Poonch in J & K was cremated without an Army guard of honour & even his body was brought to his native village in Mansa in a private ambulance by his family! It is learnt that this happened because Amritpal was an #Agniveer . We must accord due respect to ALL our soldiers. Request Defence minister @rajnathsingh to issue directions to accord military honours to all martyred soldiers."
“It is most tragic and unfortunate to see that due to the Modi Government's new Agniveer Policy first martyr of the country, only 19-year-old Amritpal Singh was not even provided army ambulance to bring his body home. it is most shameful to note that even customary Guard of Honour was not provided to Martyr. This is most shameful policy country has ever witnessed after Independence," Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia said.
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “This is a sad day for our country as this who was recruited under the Agniveer scheme was sent back home in a Pvt ambulance & not given any guard of honour by the @adgpi. Does being an Agniveer mean that their lives don't matter as much?"
