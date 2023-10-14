An Agniveer from Punjab’s Mansa, Amritpal Singh, who has started his duty just last month in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), was found dead on October 10. His final rites were conducted on Friday, October 13, in his native village in Punjab. Amritpal Singh was enlisted on September 20 into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion in Poonch sector. According to reports, Amritpal Singh was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The young Agniveer’s father told Indian Express had his had spoken to his son the same morning and he seemed well. The same night, Amritpal Singh was found in his unit with a gunshot wound. His father has demanded a probe into his son’s death. Amritpal Singh’s father Gurdeep Singh said, “He told me he had taken leave from Oct 24 onwards to attend my niece’s wedding, and he was looking forward to the event. He had visited the village in September after completing his training at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles training centre in Jabalpur and left on September 20 to join his unit in Poonch. We are unaware of the circumstances of his death and are seeking a thorough investigation." His father also said that no Army contingent was present at the guard of honour. Only a Army Havaldar and two soldiers had accompanied his son's body. His close friend, Salim Khan, also mentioned that he, too, had spoken with Amritpal Singh on the day he died and nothing seemed amiss. Indian Army in a statement has said, “In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress. Mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four Other Ranks, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites. The cause of death was a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy. Indian Army offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved family." Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi from Uddhav Thackeray camp took to Twitter to note the Central government’s “inhumane" approach to Agniveers. Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a jibe at the PM Modi-led government for the hullabaloo over the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “This will break your heart. A 19 year old Agniveer martyred at LoC, more inhumane is GoI approach to Agniveers. @DefenceMinIndia Oh yeah @bcci, India-Pak josh main kami na aaye. Naach gaane main in veeron ki shahadat bhool gaye. #ShameOnBCCI."

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Shocked to learn that Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in Poonch in J & K was cremated without an Army guard of honour & even his body was brought to his native village in Mansa in a private ambulance by his family! It is learnt that this happened because Amritpal was an #Agniveer . We must accord due respect to ALL our soldiers. Request Defence minister @rajnathsingh to issue directions to accord military honours to all martyred soldiers."

“It is most tragic and unfortunate to see that due to the Modi Government's new Agniveer Policy first martyr of the country, only 19-year-old Amritpal Singh was not even provided army ambulance to bring his body home. it is most shameful to note that even customary Guard of Honour was not provided to Martyr. This is most shameful policy country has ever witnessed after Independence," Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia said.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “This is a sad day for our country as this who was recruited under the Agniveer scheme was sent back home in a Pvt ambulance & not given any guard of honour by the @adgpi. Does being an Agniveer mean that their lives don't matter as much?"

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!