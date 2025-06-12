Newlywed woman hacks husband to death after he insists on consummating marriage

Just as more grisly details have started to emerge in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, another case of a woman killing her husband has come forth from Maharashtra's Sangli district where a newlywed woman allegedly hacked her husband to death for insisting on consummating the marriage.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old woman, identified as Radhika, allegedly killed her husband using an axe just a fortnight after their wedding.

The woman attacked her 53-year-old husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage, police said. The woman has been arrested.

The couple resided in Kupwad tehsil of Sangli district, a police official said. It was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer, he said.

Police said the woman was irked that Anil Lokhande had been constantly asking her to consummate their marriage whcih often led to a heated exchange between the two.

On early Wednesday morning, in a fit of rage, Anil Lokhande's wife “fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed,” an official from Kupwad MIDC police station said.

Advertisement

The woman was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding further probe was on into the case.

Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya last month allegedly at the behest of his wife Sonam, as per police.

The police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in connivance with her alleged lover. Sonam and four others have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.