News wrap: BJP, NCP candidate list for Maha polls, J&K statehood resolution approval, PM Modi diplomatic meets, more

Key events that happened this week include Jammu and Kashmir's statehood resolution approval, BJP and NCP candidate first lists for Maharashtra elections, PM Modi's diplomatic meetings, Cyclone Dana's landfall, among others. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Cyclone Dana: The image shows aftermath of the severe storm as strong winds sweep through Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.
Cyclone Dana: The image shows aftermath of the severe storm as strong winds sweep through Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.(PTI)

News wrap: Key events that happened this week include, approval of resolution for statehood restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and NCP (SP) first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, PM Modi's diplomatic meetings, Cyclone Dana landfall and more.

October 19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet seeking the Centre to restore statehood to the Union territory. The Cabinet made another important decision, it decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and urged the L-G to summon and address the assembly.

October 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday afternoon released its first list of candidates ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting the elections from his traditional Nagpur South West seat and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be contesting from Kamthi constituency.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for 23 development projects in Varanasi worth 6,700 crore.

October 21

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday issued orders to implement the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR from October 22, as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

Also Read | ’I was not here but...’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after building collapse

October 22

An under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's capital on Tuesday. Bengaluru building collapse that has left 9 dead happened in Babusapalya area when the city was reeling with torrential rains.

PM Modi on Tuesday held first bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. PM Modi discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors in the meeting which took place in Russia's Kazan.

October 23

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. He asserted that ensuring peace and stability on the border should be their top priority. Meanwhile, China said the meeting carries a “great significance” as they reached an “important common understandings” to improve the bilateral ties.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP (SP) releases 1st list of 45 candidates

October 24

Cyclone Dana made a landfall on Thursday night that continued until early hours on Friday. The ‘severe cyclonic storm’ made a landfall between Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port. It resulted in disruption in operations of several trains and flights, in addition to closing down of schools in Odisha and West Bengal.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday declared its first list of 45 candidates ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The state chief Jayant Patil has been fielded from Islampur while the son of late politician RR Patil, Rohit Patil will be contesting from Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal constituency.

October 25

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed look-out circulars against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother issued by the CBI in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dismissing Maharashtra government's appeal challenging Bombay High Court order, the Supreme Court bench said, “We are warning you. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person. It will be dismissed with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society," reported ANI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsNews wrap: BJP, NCP candidate list for Maha polls, J&K statehood resolution approval, PM Modi diplomatic meets, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.