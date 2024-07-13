News wrap: A number of political and financial developments unfolded in the foregone week ranging from PM Modi's visit to Russia and Austria to Supreme Court's verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

A number of political and financial developments encompassed last week from July 7 to July 13. These range from PM Modi's two-nation visit to Supreme Court's verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail and more. Given below are some highlights from the foregone week.

July 7 Mumbai hit-and-run case: On July 7 morning, a 45-year-old woman identified as Kaveri Nakhwa died after a speeding BMW rammed into the scooter while her husband got injured. This marks third incident of drunk driving in Maharashtra in two months.

The luxury car was being driven by 24-year-old Mihir Shah, the son of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. The pillion rider was dragged for around 100 meters on the car's bonnet near Atria Mall in Worli's Koliwada area before being flung onto the road.

July 8 PM Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 8, was accorded a guard of honour after landing at Moscow airport. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov welcomed the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi said he was looking forward to deepening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. During his two-day high-profile visit to Russia, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions were centred on boosting bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and defence.

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Central Railway (CR) on July 9 announced a list of 64 special trains. A number of devotees, from all parts of Maharashtra, annually undertake the pilgrimage to Pandharpur town in Solapur district. These devotees mark the day by visiting the temple of Lord Vitthal.

The Central Railway in a post on X stated, “To facilitate devotees travelling for Ashadi Ekadashi, 64 special trains will be operated."

PM Modi in Austria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and discussed ways to tap the full potential of the partnership between India and Austria.

He called his visit to Austria very special and strongly condemned terrorism. He mentioned that both countries will collaborate to leverage their strengths in various fields, including innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology.

July 11 US Presidential polls: The recent Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) indicated a significant shift in political support among Indian Americans. Support for US President and Democrat Joe Biden dropped by 19 percent, from 65 percent in 2020 to 46 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump saw a modest increase in support, rising from 28 percent to 30 percent.

Despite the decline in Biden's support, Asian Americans overall still favour him more than Trump. However, Biden's support decreased by 8 percent, an analysis of the results indicated. At the same time support for Trump increased by one point.

July 12 The Supreme Court on July 12 granted the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the excise policy case.

However, this development did not earn a release from jail for the Delhi CM who was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) later in connection with a related case. Moreover, the court mandated interim bail contingent on certain conditions. The apex court restricted AAP convener from visiting the CM office and Delhi Secretariat during his interim release.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. The lavish event was attended by Bollywood stars, global celebrities, business magnates, and politicians from around the world.

The celebrations continue with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony today, July 13, and the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

July 13 Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: "Indian 2," the Kollywood film starring Kamal Hassan, debuted in theatres on Friday in Hindi as "Hindustani 2" and in Telugu as "Bharateeyudu 2." On its release day, the sequel to "Indian" (1996) managed to rake in ₹26 crore net at the domestic market, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar's "Sarfira," which premiered on the same day, fell behind in terms of box office collection, earning ₹2.4 crore net.

PM Modi to visit Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the 12.20-kilometre-long twin tunnels, part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

According to a press release, this ambitious project aims to reduce travel time between Goregaon in the west and Mulund in the northeast of Mumbai from 75 minutes to 25 minutes.

