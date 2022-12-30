Even as Omicron BF.7 variant continues to trigger huge infection surges, experts continue to predict that we are likely to see more Covid variants in the future. Virologist Eric Feigl Ding said that there is a new recombinant strain XBB15 in the scene, which is likely to become the ‘next big thing’. Here is all you need to know about the variant.

