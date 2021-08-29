Pawan Munjal, the chairman and chief executive of Hero MotoCorp Ltd said the next set of technology giants will be born out of India.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at IIT Gandhi Nagar, Munjal said “It’s time that India grabs its rightful place in the global economy. It is time to show the world that the next set of technology giants will be born out of India. We have always spoken about our ingenuity, demographic dividend, and our ‘never say die’ spirit; if there was any time to make the most of these traits, it is surely now. And you, the young heroes, will have to lead this charge from the front."

Encouraging the graduating students to lead the India of the future, Munjal said “Anything and everything is possible when you take charge of your life going forward from now. Be prepared and get set to conquer the world."

He also shared his father, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal and his own journey of building and turning Hero MotoCorp into a ‘proud Indian company’ that has emerged as a global brand. He added that IITGN and Hero MotoCorp both stand on the solid foundation of relationships.

IIT Gandhi Nagar director Sudhir K Jain described the “three broad pillars of IITGN’s approach during the pandemic crisis – 1) Safety, 2) Empathy for All, and 3) Long-term Growth Opportunities offered by the pandemic, including notable successes in faculty and postdoctoral recruitment, course offerings, and academic governance".

“The online mode of instruction powered the adoption of fresh pedagogical approaches and new assessment techniques. These will have a very useful long-term impact on course design, student learning, and teaching. Remote instructions also gave us the opportunity to engage a substantial number of academics from around the world to teach formal courses during the last year. As a result, our students could take diverse and specialised courses taught by faculty from countries such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, and Japan," Jain said.

