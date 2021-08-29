Next set of tech giants will be born out of India: Pawan Munjal

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at IIT Gandhi Nagar, Munjal said “It’s time that India grabs its rightful place in the global economy. It is time to show the world that the next set of technology giants will be born out of India. We have always spoken about our ingenuity, demographic dividend, and our ‘never say die’ spirit; if there was any time to make the most of these traits, it is surely now. And you, the young heroes, will have to lead this charge from the front."

