SINGAPORE—Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ousted most of his top generals. Now he must rebuild a high command battered by scandal and resume his push to ready his military to challenge the U.S.
Next task for Xi Jinping: Rebuild the military command he wiped out
SummaryPurges leave a leadership vacuum in China’s top ranks that was put on full display at legislative meetings in Beijing.
