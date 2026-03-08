Next task for Xi Jinping: Rebuild the military command he wiped out

The scale of the task was on display this past week during annual meetings of China’s legislature. Some 36 members of the military caucus have been unseated from the National People’s Congress since its term started in 2023, or nearly 13% of the delegation’s 281 original members, according to a Wall Street Journal review of official disclosures. The military caucus accounts for more than one-third of lawmaker dismissals this term, far surpassing any other delegation.