Next Time You Buy Parmesan, Watch Out for the Microchip

Parmigiano-Reggiano producers are seeking new ways to protect the market for the world-famous pasta topping. Their latest trick to beat counterfeiters is edible microchips.

Italian producers of parmesan cheese have been fighting against imitations for years. Now, makers of Parmigiano-Reggiano, as the original parmesan cheese is officially called, are slapping the microchips on their 90-pound cheese wheels as part of an endless cat-and-mouse game between makers of authentic and fake products.

“We keep fighting with new methods," said Alberto Pecorari, who is in charge of protecting Parmigiano’s authenticity for the consortium representing producers. “We won’t give up."

Other European food producers are also going to ever greater lengths to protect their hallowed brand names against knockoffs. Guaranteeing food authenticity is big business in the European Union and more than 3,500 EU products have received protected status in addition to Italy’s Parmigiano, including Greek feta cheese, French Champagne and Italian Parma raw ham.

The market is worth almost €80 billion annually, equivalent to $87 billion, according to an EU study published in 2020. The market has grown considerably in recent years, in part due to the addition of new products to the list, according to food industry analysts.

Because the protected products command premium prices, in some cases double those of similar but unprotected products, the market in Europe and farther afield is awash with fakes. Estimates put the market for knockoff products at about the same size as that for the originals.

The most coveted EU designation is the so-called protected designation of origin, which guarantees the product such as Parmigiano is made in a specific region while using strictly defined raw materials and traditional methods. Lesser designations allow for the use of raw materials from countries other than where production takes place.

More obscure products also have made the list of foods and wines with names that can only be used by traditional local producers. These include a type of Slovenian salt, garlic produced on one of Portugal’s Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean, a raw milk cheese made in Bavaria, Germany, and a prune from southern Poland. Italy has the most protected products, followed by France and Spain.

New methods to guarantee the origin of products are being used across the EU. Some wineries are putting serial numbers, invisible ink and holograms on their bottles. So-called DNA fingerprinting of milk bacteria pioneered in Switzerland, which isn’t in the EU, is now being tested inside the bloc as a method for identifying cheese.

QR codes are also proliferating, including on individual portions of pre-sliced Prosciutto di San Daniele, a raw ham similar to Prosciutto di Parma. A smartphone can be used to show information such as how long the prosciutto has been aged and when it was sliced.

Food fraud is particularly rampant for cheese and wine, but is also common with fresh and cured meats, fish and produce. In addition to fighting against products that fraudulently present themselves as the European original, the EU is also waging battles over the naming rights of cheeses and other products, trying to stop other countries from using names such as Champagne, feta and Gouda.

“This likely will be a never-ending situation," said Rita Tardiolo, a lawyer with Bird & Bird in Milan who defends food-producing consortia, including those making Parmigiano and Prosecco wine.

Even though fake food products are unlikely ever to be eliminated completely, the regulations that come with protected status play a fundamental role in helping producers of the originals, Tardiolo said. Once a company selling knockoffs is identified, her law firm has used various methods to try to get them to stop production, including trying to overwhelm the illegal producer with lawsuits in many different jurisdictions simultaneously.

Parmigiano producers have called on police, food specialists and internet sleuths in their forever war to protect their wheels, which in some cases can cost more than €1,000. Parmigiano is so precious that for years producers also battled thieves who in the dead of night were stealing the wheels as they aged in warehouses.

The new silicon chips, made by Chicago-based p-Chip, use blockchain technology to authenticate data that can trace the cheese as far back as the producer of the milk used. The chips have been in advanced testing on more than 100,000 Parmigiano wheels for more than a year. The consortium of producers wants to be sure the chips can stand up to Parmigiano’s aging requirement, which is a minimum of one year and can exceed three years for some varieties.

Drugmaker Merck KGaA will soon begin using the chips, which are also being tested in the automotive industry to guarantee the authenticity of car parts. The chips could eventually be used on livestock, crops or medicine stored in liquid nitrogen.

The p-Chips can withstand extreme heat or cold, can be read through ice and can withstand years of storage in liquid nitrogen. They have outperformed RFID chips, which are larger, can be more difficult to attach to products, are more fragile and can’t survive extreme temperatures, according to p-Chip Chief Technology Officer Bill Eibon. Parmigiano producers also use QR codes, but the codes are easily copied and degrade during the cheese’s aging process.

A robot heats the Parmigiano wheel’s casein label—a small plaque made of milk protein that is widely used in the cheese industry—and then inserts the chip on top. A hand-held reader can grab the data from the chips, which cost a few cents each and are similar to the ones that some people have inserted under the skin of their pets. The chips can’t be read remotely.

In lab tests, the chips sat for three weeks in a mock-up of stomach acid without leaking any dangerous material. Eibon went a step further, eating one without suffering any ill effects, but he isn’t touting that lest p-Chip face accusations it is tracking people, something that isn’t possible because the chips can’t be read remotely and can’t be read once they are ingested.

“We don’t want to be known as the company accused of tracking people," said Eibon. “I ate one of the chips and nobody is tracking me, except my wife, and she uses a different method."