Next Time You Buy Parmesan, Watch Out for the Microchip
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Summary
- Food producers are going to ever greater lengths to protect their billion-dollar markets against knockoffs
Parmigiano-Reggiano producers are seeking new ways to protect the market for the world-famous pasta topping. Their latest trick to beat counterfeiters is edible microchips.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less