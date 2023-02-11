Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and brands are preparing for their biggest advertising campaigns of the year. With over 100 million viewers expected to tune in, companies are ready to showcase their products to a massive audience.

The thrilling event that will be taking place taking place on Sunday, 12 February at 2:30 pm (Pacific Time), will feature a diverse array of advertisements from various industries. Fox will be broadcasting the face off between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

From alcohol to snacks, movie studios to auto manufacturers, the Super Bowl provides a platform for brands to showcase their products to a massive audience.

According to Forbes, the alcohol and betting app industries are flourishing and are making a strong appearance in the Super Bowl this year. Rémy Cointreau is making its first national ad appearance in the first quarter with a 60-second spot for its 300-year-old cognac brand, Remy Martin.

Diageo is also making its first national ad appearance with a 30-second spot for its Crown Royal whiskey during the third quarter, directed by Jake Scott, son of Ridley Scott, who directed the famous Apple “1984 Macintosh" commercial.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is ending its 33-year-long alcohol exclusive, opening the door for a new generation of advertisers to enter the game. Anheuser-Busch will be airing three minutes of national in-game ads for its iconic brands, Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, and Bud Light. Heineken is promoting sobriety with its 30-second spot in the first half of the game, advertising Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.

Super Bowl will also feature fierce competition among betting apps, with DraftKings featuring a 30-second ad with Kevin Hart and FanDuel's live kickoff event starring Gronk's field goal attempt.

Movie studios are also making an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl, with Warner Bros Discovery returning after 17 years to showcase a sneak peek of The Flash starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, according to The Wrap..

Snack giants PepsiCo and Kellogg’s are also making an appearance, with PepsiCo airing a number of in-game ads for its Frito-Lay snack brands, and Kellogg’s bringing back Pringles for a sequel to last year’s ad. Avocados From Mexico is also returning for an eighth time in a decade, with a 30-second spot.

Mars-Wrigley is bringing back M&M’s in a 30-second spot during the first quarter’s first commercial break and Planters is returning with a comedic 30-second in-game ad starring Mr Peanut.

Although some auto manufacturers like BMW, CarMax, Carvana, Nissan, Toyota, and Vroom have decided to sit this year out, Kia is making a highly anticipated comeback with its robot dog commercial.

Super Bowl and brand ads have had a long-standing relationship, with companies seeing the event as a prime opportunity to showcase their products to a massive audience.