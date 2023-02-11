NFL Super Bowl 2023: Brands plan to score big with game-changing ad campaigns

Anheuser-Busch InBev is ending its 33-year-long alcohol exclusive, opening the door for a new generation of advertisers to enter the game. Anheuser-Busch will be airing three minutes of national in-game ads for its iconic brands, Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, and Bud Light. Heineken is promoting sobriety with its 30-second spot in the first half of the game, advertising Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.

