NFRA to complete 10 audit firm inspections in FY26, exploring AI to boost oversight
Chairperson Nitin Gupta said AI testing and capacity-building efforts are part of NFRA’s push to improve the quality of statutory audits.
NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in overseeing statutory audits and plans to complete inspections of ten audit firms in the current financial year, the highest in its seven-year history, said chairperson Nitin Gupta in his first media interview since taking charge last July.