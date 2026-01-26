Through inspections, NFRA monitors compliance with auditing standards, evaluates audit quality, and offers suggestions for improvement. It also allows the regulator to assess whether the audit firms’ structure and processes are independent and are compliant with the Companies Act and the audit quality rules besides checking whether the firm has maintained the required audit documentation. The deficiencies flagged by the watchdog enable auditors to correct their processes. Since the inspection reports are made public, it offers insights for all the audit firms in the country to address gaps in their operations.