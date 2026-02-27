India's National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will review financial statements of more companies as part of its annual inspection of audit practices this fiscal, according to two persons aware of the matter.
NFRA to expand FY26 audit firm inspections to 35–40 companies
SummaryThe inspection reports will flag deficiencies and areas of improvement in the audit of financial statements of these companies. The inspection reports, which set the benchmark of what the audit regulator expects from statutory audits, however, will not name these companies.
