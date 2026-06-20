Highway monetization kitty may swell by ₹20,000 crore on BoT rethink

The road transport and highways ministry is considering raising its fiscal year 2027 (FY27) highway monetization target by ₹15,000-20,000 crore after deciding to include private investment mobilised through build-operate-transfer (BoT) projects in its monetization programme, according to two people aware of the development.
The move could push highway monetization collections beyond ₹50,000 crore in FY27, exceeding the ministry's current target of about ₹35,000 crore and aligning more closely with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 framework.
The NMP 2.0 estimates aggregate monetization potential of ₹16.72 trillion, including private sector investment of ₹5.8 trillion under asset monetization pipeline of central ministries and public sector entities, over the five-year period till FY30. It includes monetization of greenfield assets such as highway awards under BoT route.