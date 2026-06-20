Highway monetization kitty may swell by ₹20,000 crore on BoT rethink

“From the government perspective, BoT projects are ideal, as these projects do not pose any capex or subsidy risk on the government. However, market perception is different as such projects are perceived to carry high base traffic risk and also require significant equity, much higher than the EPC margin generated.” Singh said. “As a consequence, BoT toll projects have historically seen relatively lower investor interest as compared to HAM or TOT projects, and this trend may continue in future as well.”