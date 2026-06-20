Highway monetization kitty may swell by ₹20,000 crore on BoT rethink

The road transport and highways ministry is considering raising its fiscal year 2027 (FY27) highway monetization target by ₹15,000-20,000 crore after deciding to include private investment mobilised through build-operate-transfer (BoT) projects in its monetization programme, according to two people aware of the development.
The road transport and highways ministry is considering raising its fiscal year 2027 (FY27) highway monetization target by ₹15,000-20,000 crore after deciding to include private investment mobilised through build-operate-transfer (BoT) projects in its monetization programme, according to two people aware of the development.
The move could push highway monetization collections beyond ₹50,000 crore in FY27, exceeding the ministry's current target of about ₹35,000 crore and aligning more closely with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 framework.
The move could push highway monetization collections beyond ₹50,000 crore in FY27, exceeding the ministry's current target of about ₹35,000 crore and aligning more closely with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 framework.
The NMP 2.0 estimates aggregate monetization potential of ₹16.72 trillion, including private sector investment of ₹5.8 trillion under asset monetization pipeline of central ministries and public sector entities, over the five-year period till FY30. It includes monetization of greenfield assets such as highway awards under BoT route.
The first phase of NMP was launched in August 2021 by the Niti Aayog to lease underutilized brownfield public infrastructure assets to private players. It achieved nearly 90% of its target, raising approximately ₹5.3 trillion to fund new infrastructure projects.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) realised close to ₹29,000 crore as monetization proceeds in FY26.
The decision would mark a shift in the government's traditional approach to highway monetization, which has largely relied on monetization operational assets through toll-operate-transfer (ToT) bundles and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). Since highway monetization began in 2018, proceeds have been generated primarily by transferring revenue rights in already-built roads rather than counting investments in new projects.
“Investment brought in by the private sector for developing highways under the BoT model is now being viewed as a form of monetization because it reduces the government’s capital burden while attracting private capital into public infrastructure,” the first person cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Queries emailed to the ministry remained unanswered till press time.
Award plans
The ministry plans to award about 10,000 km of national highways in FY27, with roughly a quarter expected to be bid out under the BoT (toll) model. While these projects are estimated to represent nearly ₹2 trillion in awarded value, only ₹15,000-20,000 crore of investment is expected to be deployed during FY27 and counted towards monetization proceeds.
However, actual investment realised during the year would depend on the pace at which investments are infused into projects during the financial year, the second person said. Since BoT projects typically involve phased capital deployment over the construction period, only the investment realised during the year is expected to be counted as monetization proceeds for that particular year, he added.
The renewed emphasis on BoT projects comes as the government seeks to increase the share of private capital in highway development and reduce reliance on budgetary support. Officials expect the share of BoT projects in annual awards to rise further as investor confidence improves and project risks become more manageable.
India's national highway network now exceeds 146,000 km, making it one of the largest road networks globally.
Over the last decade, the government has relied heavily on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects to accelerate highway construction. However, policymakers now see greater scope for reviving the BoT model, which transfers traffic and revenue risks to private concessionaires.
According to Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, BoT projects remain attractive for the government because they eliminate fiscal exposure.
“From the government perspective, BoT projects are ideal, as these projects do not pose any capex or subsidy risk on the government. However, market perception is different as such projects are perceived to carry high base traffic risk and also require significant equity, much higher than the EPC margin generated.” Singh said. “As a consequence, BoT toll projects have historically seen relatively lower investor interest as compared to HAM or TOT projects, and this trend may continue in future as well.”
The ministry has attempted to address some of these concerns through recent revisions to concession agreements, including provisions to improve risk allocation and enhance bankability.
According to Kushal Kumar Singh, partner at Deloitte India, the inclusion of BoT projects in monetization calculations reflects a broader policy shift under the updated monetization framework.
“The NMP 2.0 has included projects developed under BoT model as a means of monetization to the extent of the investment brought in by the private sector. Hence, the ministry’s inclusion of BoT as a vehicle of monetization is in line with the current policy,” he said.
Singh added that the government has consistently offered investors multiple participation models based on their risk appetite.
He said several projects are now being identified as suitable for the BoT route following feasibility assessments. “BoT projects have been positively accepted by the private sector and have improved investment sentiment,” Singh said.
BoT revival
BoT was once the dominant model for highway construction in India. Between 2007 and 2014, nearly all national highway projects were awarded under BoT model, accounting for 96% of awards in 2011-12.
The model subsequently fell out of favour as aggressive bidding, funding constraints and traffic shortfalls hurt developer returns. No projects were awarded under the BoT route in FY19 and FY20. Although the National Highways Authority of India attempted to revive the model in 2020, the project was awarded only in 2021 after prolonged delays.
Alongside BoT-linked investments, the ministry is expected to continue monetization operational assets through ToT bundles and InvITs in FY27. Officials said the scale of those programmes could match or exceed FY26 levels, helping attract long-term domestic and global capital.