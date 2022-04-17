NHAI invites applications for 80 posts under various categories. Check here1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2022, 08:27 PM IST
- Candidate will be selected on Deputation and Promotion basis
|
Listen to this article
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications for the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Manager. There are a total of 80 posts under the three posts combined.
The application can be filled via online and the last day is tomorrow, April 18. There are other posts as well that can be done by May 2, 2022. NHAI has also said that total number of vacancies may increase or decrease with conditions.
The details about the vacancies and other related details can be viewed on the NHAI website. The jobs are based out of India. Candidate will be selected on Deputation and Promotion basis.
Number of posts:
General Manager- Technical (Deputation)- 15 posts
General Manager- Technical (Promotion)- 15 posts
Deputy GM- Technical (Deputation)- 26 posts
Manager- Technical (Deputation)- 31 posts
Qualification:
Degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university/institute
Upper Age Limit:
Candidates should not exceed 56 years of age
Selection Process:
Written
Interview
How to Apply?
Visit the NHAI website and follow instructions