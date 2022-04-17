National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications for the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Manager. There are a total of 80 posts under the three posts combined.

The application can be filled via online and the last day is tomorrow, April 18. There are other posts as well that can be done by May 2, 2022. NHAI has also said that total number of vacancies may increase or decrease with conditions.

The details about the vacancies and other related details can be viewed on the NHAI website. The jobs are based out of India. Candidate will be selected on Deputation and Promotion basis.

Number of posts:

General Manager- Technical (Deputation)- 15 posts

General Manager- Technical (Promotion)- 15 posts

Deputy GM- Technical (Deputation)- 26 posts

Manager- Technical (Deputation)- 31 posts

Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university/institute

Upper Age Limit:

Candidates should not exceed 56 years of age

Selection Process:

Written

Interview

How to Apply?

Visit the NHAI website and follow instructions