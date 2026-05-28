NHAI lines up 1,692 km of highways for monetization in FY27, targets ₹35,000 crore

NEW DELHI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 1,692.5 km of national highway stretches across nine states for monetization under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) routes in FY27, as part of the government’s broader asset monetization strategy.

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According to a statement issued by the ministry of road transport and highways on Thursday, the monetization list excludes assets proposed to be monetized through NHAI’s recently launched public InvIT, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT). Those assets are expected to be monetized separately at a later stage.

The government raised about ₹29,000 crore through highway asset monetization in FY26 and is targeting around ₹35,000 crore in FY27.

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The identified highway stretches span Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. NHAI said the assets represent key economic and logistics corridors with established traffic potential and strong connectivity significance.

Some of the stretches identified for monetization include the 52-km Delhi/Haryana border-Rohtak section of NH-9 in Haryana, the 57-km Hisar-Dabwali stretch of NH-9, the 105.5-km UP/Haryana border-Yamunanagar-Saha-Barwala-Panchkula section of NH-344, the 68.8-km Hazaribagh-Barhi-Koderma stretch of NH-20, the 61.1-km Madurai-Chettikulam-Natham-Thuvarankurichi section of NH-785 and the 72.2-km Varanasi-Birnon section of NH-29.

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The government said the monetization exercise would be carried out through transparent and structured mechanisms under the TOT and InvIT frameworks, which have emerged as key models for attracting long-term institutional investment into highway infrastructure.

The initiative is aimed at unlocking value from operational national highway assets to mobilize capital for further infrastructure development, while promoting private sector participation in the sector. The ministry said the exercise would also help accelerate the expansion and modernization of the national highway network.

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The ministry added that the monetization pipeline would enable investors and bidders to plan investments more efficiently, while supporting NHAI’s broader push to develop a modern and resilient highway network, improve logistics efficiency and strengthen connectivity across the country.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.