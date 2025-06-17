NHAI debars concessionaire for collapse of slope protection on NH-66 in Kerala

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) from participating in the highway developer's future bids.

The decision follows failure of MEIL to execute adequate slope protection works that resulted in collapse of protection slope on Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 in Kerala on 16 June 2025.

MEIL is the concessionaire and promoter of this highway stretch. The project is on hybrid annuity mode (HAM), where the concessionaire has to maintain this section for 15 years.

“Concessionaire and its Promoter, M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. has been debarred from participating in future bids due to their failure to execute adequate slope protection works and make proper drainage system to mitigate such risks. A show cause Notice has also been issued to the Concessionaire for debarment of one year including levy of monetary penalty of up to ₹9 crore,” NHAI said in a statement on Tuesday.

MEIL has to reply to the notice within 15 days, after which further action on the infrastructure firm will be determined, NHAI added.

An expert committee has been constituted to visit the site and review the design and construction of NH-66 in Kerala. The committee will also suggest detailed remedial measures for the project.

