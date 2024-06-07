NHAI seeks global partners for GNSS-based toll collection system

New Delhi: Indian Highways Management Co. Ltd (IHMCL), which operates under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has called for expressions of interest (EOI) to develop and implement a global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system.

According to a statement by the ministry of road transport and highways, the initiative aims to enhance tolling efficiency and transparency for National Highway users.

Also read: A plan to trim NHAI's debt mountain is cooking Initially, NHAI plans to integrate the GNSS-based ETC system with the existing FASTag ecosystem through a hybrid model, with both RFID-based and GNSS-based ETC operating simultaneously.

GNSS Implementation Subsequently, dedicated GNSS lanes will be introduced at toll plazas, allowing vehicles with GNSS-based ETC to pass freely. Eventually, all lanes will convert to GNSS lanes, according to the statement.

Through the EOI, the government seeks to leverage the advance satellite technology and identify experienced and innovative companies capable of delivering a robust, scalable and efficient toll charger software, for successful implementation of the GNSS-based ETC.

Also read: NHAI reports highest-ever highway construction in FY24 The invitation includes a detailed implementation plan, the ministry said, adding that suggestions will be accepted till 22 July.

Way Forward A GNSS-based ETC system is expected to streamline vehicle movement on National Highways, offering benefits such as barrier-free tolling, hassle-free riding experience, and distance-based charges, where users pay only for the stretch they ply on. This system aims to reduce toll collection inefficiencies, plug leakages and curb toll evasion.

Also read: NHAI takes ‘One Vehicle One FASTag’ initiative “GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will further help to provide smoother and seamless journey to commuters on national highways,” the statement added.