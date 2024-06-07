NHAI seeks global partners for GNSS-based toll collection system

  • To system is expected to streamline vehicle movement on National Highways, offering benefits such as barrier-free tolling, hassle-free riding experience, and distance-based charges.

Subhash Narayan
First Published10:33 PM IST
The initiative aims to enhance tolling efficiency and transparency for National Highway users.
The initiative aims to enhance tolling efficiency and transparency for National Highway users.(Mint)

New Delhi: Indian Highways Management Co. Ltd (IHMCL), which operates under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has called for expressions of interest (EOI) to develop and implement a global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system. 

According to a statement by the ministry of road transport and highways, the initiative aims to enhance tolling efficiency and transparency for National Highway users.

Also read: A plan to trim NHAI's debt mountain is cooking

Initially, NHAI plans to integrate the GNSS-based ETC system with the existing FASTag ecosystem through a hybrid model, with both RFID-based and GNSS-based ETC operating simultaneously. 

GNSS Implementation

Subsequently, dedicated GNSS lanes will be introduced at toll plazas, allowing vehicles with GNSS-based ETC to pass freely. Eventually, all lanes will convert to GNSS lanes, according to the statement.

Through the EOI, the government seeks to leverage the advance satellite technology and identify experienced and innovative companies capable of delivering a robust, scalable and efficient toll charger software, for successful implementation of the GNSS-based ETC. 

Also read: NHAI reports highest-ever highway construction in FY24

The invitation includes a detailed implementation plan, the ministry said, adding that suggestions will be accepted till 22 July.

Way Forward

A GNSS-based ETC system is expected to streamline vehicle movement on National Highways, offering benefits such as barrier-free tolling, hassle-free riding experience, and distance-based charges, where users pay only for the stretch they ply on. This system aims to reduce toll collection inefficiencies, plug leakages and curb toll evasion.

Also read: NHAI takes ‘One Vehicle One FASTag’ initiative

“GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will further help to provide smoother and seamless journey to commuters on national highways,” the statement added.

Also read: How NHAI plans to dodge a debt trap

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsNHAI seeks global partners for GNSS-based toll collection system

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,921.0063.00
    Chennai
    73,994.00136.00
    Delhi
    75,085.001,515.00
    Kolkata
    74,867.001,585.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue