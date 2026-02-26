Commuters looking to zoom past toll plazas on India's 1,46,560 km highway network will have to wait longer. Security concerns about surveillance cameras imported from countries like China have delayed the rollout of the barrier-free tolling system.
Barrier-free tolling runs into a Chinese security bump
SummaryNHAI's ambitious multi-lane free-flow tolling system faces potential delays due to security issues around imported surveillance cameras. MoRTH is now considering a phased implementation with low-speed cameras while it assesses alternatives to ensure data privacy and highway security.
