Barrier-free tolling runs into a Chinese security bump

Commuters looking to zoom past toll plazas on India's 1,46,560 km highway network will have to wait longer. Security concerns about surveillance cameras imported from countries like China have delayed the rollout of the barrier-free tolling system.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeks to install the multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) system at around 1,150 toll plazas nationwide to allow vehicles to pass through at speeds of 100 km/h or more. Overhead gantries scan cars for toll tax, eliminating the need for physical barriers and reducing congestion and fuel consumption.
The system, to be rolled out across 21 plazas initially, relies on high-speed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which are currently imported. However, the lack of comprehensive vendor vetting increases the risk of data breaches and compromises sensitive vehicle and ownership data.
Authorities are now evaluating a phased MLFF implementation, two officials aware of the development said–both didn’t want to be identified as details are not public yet.
Low-speed cameras that capture vehicle registration plates at up to 30-40 km per hour, sourced from vendors on an approved list, would be deployed initially at toll plazas, the first official quoted earlier said. Simultaneously, the government would work to identify credible suppliers and push for indigenisation of high-speed ANPR technology, the official said.
Barrier-less tolling eases road congestion and reduces fuel consumption, lowering logistics and transportation costs. To be sure, India’s logistics costs have dropped sharply to 7.97% of GDP for FY24, significantly lower than the previously estimated 13–14% and competitive with global averages (8-10%), according to a 2025 government-backed report.
Fast tags have already reduced the average wait time at toll plazas across the country from 8-10 minutes a decade ago to under a minute now, according to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). The ministry earlier decided to implement satellite-based tolling but eventually selected MLFF due to data privacy concerns and its seamless integration with the existing system.
Lower-speed configurations could have operational implications, according to Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation. “Lower performance systems may reduce accuracy, increase disputes, and undermine public confidence in the system. From a governance perspective, it would be better to ensure that technical standards are fully met before scaling nationally rather than compromising on system integrity.”
China concerns
ANPR cameras are manufactured in countries including China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Germany. Local subsidiaries of Chinese companies such as Dahua Technologies and Hikvision also provide these devices.
The first official quoted earlier said that high-speed cameras would largely come from China or from entities using Chinese components, and they need to be properly verified before getting permission for imports and use on national highways.
According to the second person, a compromised camera could provide vital vehicle data even during troop movement in border areas. “These are serious issues that need to be addressed before full-fledged barrier-free movement on highways could be facilitated,” the official said, adding that there is no change in government policy and MLFF would be implemented across the country in phases.
An industry expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said rather than China, India should consider importing high-speed ANPR cameras from global brands in mature markets like Europe.
Queries emailed to Dahua Technologies and Hikvision remained unanswered until press time. MoRTH and NHAI also did not respond to queries.
21 toll plazas selected
“We have asked the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate attached with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), to approve high-speed cameras and vendors for installation on Indian highways,” said the second person.
“The testing and quality certification would also address security issues that these products can protect privacy and data breaches,” the official said. “This will give us approved vendors and products… but this process would take time, and we intend not to delay MLFF and start its operation with slow-speed cameras where approved products are available and gradually upgrade with high-speed cameras in a phased manner.”
The government had decided to implement MLFF by integrating ANPR with AI analytics and the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based FASTag system. After initial pilots, a request for proposal (RFP) has been invited for 21 selected fee plazas.
“Any critical infrastructure system, particularly one involving vehicle-level data capture, must meet stringent cybersecurity and data sovereignty standards,” said Tewari of SaveLIFE. “The concern is less about whether equipment is imported and more about whether it meets Indian security certification, encryption standards, and whether data storage and processing remain within secure domestic frameworks.”
Kuljit Singh, partner and National Infrastructure Leader, EY India, said the government should also clarify that it agrees to bear the cost of dismantling existing lanes and installing the new system.
“Such a system requires high-speed cameras, else there would be a risk of toll leakage,” Singh said. “Hence, the government will have to reconcile to the security risk aspects of using foreign high-speed cameras, if it has to implement this system immediately.”