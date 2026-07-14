New Delhi: NHPC Ltd has roped in Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd to build desilting infrastructure at Jammu and Kashmir's Salal Dam as part of its plan to flush sediments from hydropower projects on rivers flowing into Pakistan, according to two people aware of the matter.
India speeds up desilting works at J&K hydropower projects
SummaryNHPC selects Hindustan Construction Co. to build desilting infrastructure at Salal Hydroelectric Power Station.
New Delhi: NHPC Ltd has roped in Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd to build desilting infrastructure at Jammu and Kashmir's Salal Dam as part of its plan to flush sediments from hydropower projects on rivers flowing into Pakistan, according to two people aware of the matter.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.