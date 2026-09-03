India offers flood-ravaged Nepal a hand in rebuilding hydropower, infra

“The unfortunate incident (in Nepal) happened after a moraine burst happened at the Nepal-Tibet border and there was probably no adequate information with Nepal, and they could not take the required safety measures in terms of shifting people to safer places or releasing water from the dams to hold this heavier flow of war out of the glacial burst,” Chaudhary said. "However, on the Indian side, due to timely information, water was released from the Gandak and Kosi barrages in a controlled manner to curb major impact here."