India has offered to help Nepal get its hydropower plants, roads and bridges back on their feet after devastating floods and landslides ravaged critical infrastructure across the Himalayan country, according to three officials aware of the developments. They said state-run hydropower majors NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd have offered technical assistance towards the effort, deepening New Delhi’s role in rebuilding infrastructure in the country, where it is already a major energy partner.
India offers flood-ravaged Nepal a hand in rebuilding hydropower, infra
SummaryIndia has offered to help Nepal restore hydropower plants, roads and bridges battered by the recent floods, which knocked out around 700 MW of power capacity. The offer comes as state-owned hydropower majors NHPC and SJVN deepen their presence in the Himalayan country.
India has offered to help Nepal get its hydropower plants, roads and bridges back on their feet after devastating floods and landslides ravaged critical infrastructure across the Himalayan country, according to three officials aware of the developments. They said state-run hydropower majors NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd have offered technical assistance towards the effort, deepening New Delhi’s role in rebuilding infrastructure in the country, where it is already a major energy partner.
About the Authors
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.