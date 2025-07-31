NIA arrests man involved in killing of six Meiteis in Manipur’s Jiribam from Cachar

A man allegedly involved in the killing of six Meiteis in Manipur’s Jiribam district was arrested in a joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya, is a resident of Moinathol village in Cachar district. He was arrested following specific intelligence inputs, according to Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.

Hmar is suspected of playing a key logistical role in the “abduction and subsequent killing” of the six victims — three women and three children, Mahatta added.

"He was actively involved in transporting the victims and the armed assailants to the location where the killings were executed," he said.

He had used his boat to ferry the victims along with three armed attackers, all dressed in camouflage uniforms, from Jakuradhar Ghat to Kaisalpunjee village Ghat in Jiribam district.

The NIA had been tracking Hmar’s movements for several months and his arrest is considered a major development in the case.

"We are committed to ensuring that all involved in the killings are booked and we are supporting the central agency in this," Mahatta said.

Hmar is currently in NIA's custody and is being interrogated to gather more information on the network of individuals who facilitated the attack.

The victims were later found murdered, and their bodies were recovered from three different areas near the Assam-Manipur border in November last year.

The day these six persons were abducted, 10 suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces, and their bodies were later brought to Assam for post-mortem examination.

This incident fueled existing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which began spreading to Assam.

The Assam government had subsequently increased security arrangements along the border.

