NIA charges 3 in 2024 police post grenade attack case in Punjab, links to banned KZF terror outfit found

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on Saturday, June 14, 2025, against three accused in connection with a 2024 case about a grenade attack at a police post in SBS Nagar district of Punjab, NIA said in a statement on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The case has been linked to a conspiracy by the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit, it added. The three accused individuals, Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Harjot Singh are from Rahon village in SBS Nagar. They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions.

NIA has also initiated a probe against KZF chief and ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ Ranjit Singh, another outfit member Jagjit Singh Lahiri, who is currently in the United Kingdom and other unidentified terror operatives.

“NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case as part of its efforts to destroy KFZ’s attempts to carry out terror attacks at law enforcement establishments and sensitive installations, as well as targeted killings in the state of Punjab,” the statement read.

What did NIA probe reveal? The case was taken over by the NIA from the Punjab Police in March this year. During its investigation, the agency found that Jagga had recruited Yugpreet Singh through an acquaintance in the UK. He then radicalised Yugpreet along with other KZF members and communicated with him through encrypted messaging applications.

Yugpreet was also given more than ₹4.36 lakh of terror funds through a complex chain of Canada-based entities by Jagga. These entities have been identified and examined, NIA stated.

Further, Yugpreet recruited the other two accused in the case. Three of them attacked the Police Post Asron during the night between December 1, 2024 and December 2, 2024. The three accused were given the grenade by their handlers based abroad earlier in November 2024.