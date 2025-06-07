NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar and four others in the Gurugram twin bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including designated terrorist Goldy Brar, in connection with the twin bomb blasts that rocked two popular clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, in 2024.

According to a press release, cited by Hindustan Times, those named in the chargesheet include Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, as well as Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish, and US-based Randeep Singh, alias Randeep Malik.