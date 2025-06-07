Subscribe

NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar and four others in the Gurugram twin bomb blast case

The NIA filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including terrorist Goldy Brar, for the 2024 bomb blasts at two clubs in Gurugram, Haryana

Published7 Jun 2025, 05:08 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including designated terrorist Goldy Brar, in connection with the twin bomb blasts that rocked two popular clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, in 2024.

According to a press release, cited by Hindustan Times, those named in the chargesheet include Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, as well as Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish, and US-based Randeep Singh, alias Randeep Malik.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

 
