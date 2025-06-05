NIA conducts searches at 32 locations in J&K targeting terror network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of coordinated searches on 5 June 2025 across thirty-two locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its ongoing investigations into a terror conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots.

The operation aimed to disrupt efforts to destabilise the Jammu and Kashmir by targeting hybrid terrorists and their overground workers involved in supporting militant activities.

The searches focused on residential premises linked to individuals associated with Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF). These groups maintain affiliations with banned terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr.

According to the NIA, the individuals whose properties were searched are under close scrutiny for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities. These activities include the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, ammunition, narcotics, and funds.

The agency’s investigations have revealed that these organisations, backed by their leadership in Pakistan, have been conspiring to incite terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers to disrupt peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further findings indicate that Pakistan-based operatives have been utilising social media platforms and online applications to promote and facilitate terrorist activities. The use of drones to deliver arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to operatives in the Kashmir Valley has also been uncovered during the investigation.

During the searches, the NIA recovered two live cartridges, one fired bullet head, and one bayonet. In addition, several digital devices containing substantial volumes of incriminating data and documents were seized. These materials will undergo thorough examination to unravel further details of the terrorist conspiracy.