National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in 17 places across 7 states in Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in July, Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five men who were suspected to have been radicalised by Lashkar-e-Taiba convict, T Nasser, at the city's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The Prison Complex houses several accused terrorists which became a hotbed for radicalisation.

Bengaluru police later arrested one more person. The CCB had seized arms and ammunition including seven country-made pistols, 45 bullets, four walkie-talkie sets, a dagger and 12 mobile phones; during the July raids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was then transferred to the NIA. On December 13, NIA raided six places in Bengaluru over the suspected radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked convict. The places raided during the search operation included the houses of Mohammad Umar Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammad Faisal Rabbani and Mohammad Farooq. NIA officials also raided the house of Junaid Ahmed, is a prime suspect.

In 2017, Junaid and 12 others were arrested in a murder case registered at the RT Nagar police station. Junaid and five others were allegedly radicalised by Nasser during their stay in prison. NIA claimed that the six men "plotted" bomb blasts in Bengaluru at Nasser's behest upon their release from prison.

Moreover, NIA officials seized digital devices during the search operation, "incriminating" documents and ₹7.3 lakh in cash.

Additionally, after being named in a red sanders smuggling case, Junaid has been absconding since 2021. As per investigators, he was in touch with the arrested suspects through encrypted communication platforms, and provided them with funds for arms and ammunition.

