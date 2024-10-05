NIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 22 locations across five states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities.

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
NIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities
NIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities(ANI)

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at 22 locations in 5 states. Raids are being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi in connection with activities related to Jaish-e-Mohammad, said sources within the NIA.

Also Read | Money laundering probe: ED carries out raids in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi & Mumbai

On October 2, eight railway stations in Rajasthan had received bomb threats, in the form of letters by someone claiming to be a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported PTI.

Also Read | ‘Terrorism has no place…’: PM Modi dials Netanyahu amid Middle East crisis

The letter was written in the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and threatened to blow up key places and railway stations in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur by bombs on 30 October.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan based terrorist organisation, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in 2019, killing 46 Indian soldiers. It was the deadliest attack in the region since 1989, reported BBC.

This is a breaking news report. Keep checking here for more updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.