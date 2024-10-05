NIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at 22 locations in 5 states. Raids are being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi in connection with activities related to Jaish-e-Mohammad, said sources within the NIA.

On October 2, eight railway stations in Rajasthan had received bomb threats, in the form of letters by someone claiming to be a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported PTI.

The letter was written in the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and threatened to blow up key places and railway stations in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur by bombs on 30 October.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan based terrorist organisation, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in 2019, killing 46 Indian soldiers. It was the deadliest attack in the region since 1989, reported BBC.