NIA raids 22 locations in J&K, Delhi, UP, Maha, Assam in probe related to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities

Livemint

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 22 locations across five states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad activities.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at 22 locations in 5 states. Raids are being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi in connection with activities related to Jaish-e-Mohammad, said sources within the NIA.

On October 2, eight railway stations in Rajasthan had received bomb threats, in the form of letters by someone claiming to be a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported PTI.

The letter was written in the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and threatened to blow up key places and railway stations in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur by bombs on 30 October.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan based terrorist organisation, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in 2019, killing 46 Indian soldiers. It was the deadliest attack in the region since 1989, reported BBC.

This is a breaking news report. Keep checking here for more updates.

