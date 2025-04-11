Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 accused, remanded to NIA custody for 18 days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been granted 18 days remand of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana by a special NIA court on Friday, April 11. The NIA had produced Tahawwur Hussain Rana before the court on Thursday night, seeking his 20-day custody, hours after he was extradited from the United States.

Tahawwur Rana was brought to Delhi’s Patiala House Court under tight security, accompanied by a convoy that included a jail van, an armored SWAT vehicle, and an ambulance. He was presented before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh.

During the arguments, the investigation agency cited evidence including various emails between him and David Headley, arguing that Tahawwur Rana's custody was necessary to interrogate and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The NIA also stated during arguments that as part of the criminal conspiracy, David Headley discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India and also sent an email to Tahawwur Rana detailing his belongings and assets.

Who represented Tahawwur Rana and NIA? While senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the investigation agency.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority spoke for Tahawwur Rana. Piyush Sachdeva was provided to the 26/11 accused by the court.

What did US say about Tahawwur Rana's extradition? Speaking of the successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the US was proud of the dynamic between the two countries as they continue to work together to combat global terrorism.

“On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world.”