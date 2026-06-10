Nicotine pouches emerging as a new public health concern, finds ICMR-NICPR study

Nicotine pouches have emerged as a growing public health concern, exposing gaps in the country's tobacco-control framework, including the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA).
These small, tobacco-free, flavoured sachets, which are placed between the gum and lip to release nicotine, have gained popularity among the young population, especially working men, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (ICMR-NICPR).
A multi-state assessment of points of sale, along with digital audits of online vendors and social media platforms, found nicotine content in these pouches ranging from 2 mg to an ultra-strong 120 mg per pouch.
To be sure, nicotine pouches have no therapeutic value and are not recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a smoking-cessation aid.