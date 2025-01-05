In a dramatic change of opinions, Elon Musk turned on Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage he previously supported, saying the right-wing populist “does not have what it takes” to be the leader of Reform UK, calling for his replacement. Elon Musk recently proclaimed that “only” Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could “save” Britain, while calling for fresh elections in the country.

“The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Elon Musk said in a post on X.

A key adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk didn’t explain his change of stance regarding Nigel Farage. His post, however, came hours after Nigel Farage had distanced himself from Elon Musk’s remark on UK politicians.

In an interview, Nigel Farage said that Elon Musk is “allowed to have an opinion,” but he doesn’t “agree with everything he stands for.” Earlier, Nigel Farage had also defended Elon Musk over his allegations at the UK government over its handling of the “rape gangs” in the UK.

Elon Musk had seemingly backed Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and posed for a photograph with him as recently as last month. Farage had also posted a picture with Elon Musk with caption “Britain Needs Reform.” The Tesla chief had reacted to it, saying “absolutely”. Also Read | Elon Musk’s political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men

Meanwhile, a senior British politician pushed back on Elon Musk's criticism of the government's handling of a historic child grooming scandal, saying the Tesla chief's views were was “misjudged and certainly misinformed.”

“Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed. But we're willing to work with Elon Musk. I think he's got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue. So, if he wants to work with us, roll his sleeves up. We'd welcome that,” Wes Streeting said.