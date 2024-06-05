Nigeria May Get Biggest Win From World Malaria Goal, Study Says
Nigeria would see a boost to its economy equivalent to a quarter of the $142.7 billion cumulative output benefit expected by 2030 for countries where malaria is endemic if World Health Organization goals are met, according to a study.
(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria would see a boost to its economy equivalent to a quarter of the $142.7 billion cumulative output benefit expected by 2030 for countries where malaria is endemic if World Health Organization goals are met, according to a study.