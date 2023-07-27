Nigeria: Soldiers announce coup on national TV, says ‘overthrown President, dissolved constitution’1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:22 AM IST
Nigerian soldiers stage coup on national TV, suspending constitution, closing borders. US and UN express support for President Bazoum, citing importance in fighting Islamist militancy. Concerns raised over stability of the country.
Nigerian soldiers have publicly announced a coup on national TV, declaring the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of institutions, and closure of borders. President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by the presidential guard since the coup's inception.
