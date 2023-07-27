Nigerian soldiers have publicly announced a coup on national TV, declaring the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of institutions, and closure of borders. President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by the presidential guard since the coup's inception.

Addressing the public, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, with nine other uniformed soldiers behind him, said on Wednesday, as reported by BBC "We, the defence and security forces... have decided to put an end to the regime you know.

They said "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, borders were closed, and a curfew had been imposed "until further notice", from 10 pm to 5 am.

"This follows the continuing deterioration of the security situation, and poor economic and social governance."

"All external partners are asked not to interfere," he went on. "Land and air borders are closed until the situation has stabilised." He added a night curfew would take effect from 22:00 until 05:00 local time until further notice.

Abdramane claimed the soldiers were acting for the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CLSP).

In response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed unwavering support to President Bazoum, emphasising his importance as a Western ally in combating Islamist militancy in West Africa.

Similarly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered full support to President Bazoum in the midst of the political crisis. The situation has drawn international attention and concern for the stability of the West African nation.

(This is a developing news)