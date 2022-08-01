Monkeypox in Delhi: Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox, 2nd case in city

Monkeypox in Delhi: Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox, 2nd case in city2 min read . 09:38 PM IST
- A Nigerian man has tested positive for monkeypox virus in Delhi, making it the second case in the national capital and 6th countrywide
A Nigerian man on Monday tested positive for the monkeypox virus, making it the second case in Delhi. With the fresh monkeypox case, India's total tally of monkeypox has climbed to six.
The 35-year-old Nigerian man had been living in Delhi. According to reports, the Nigerian man has no recent history of foreign travel.
The Nigerian man is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel.
He has been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection. According to a report, he has blisters and fever for the past five days.
Since he reported blisters and fever, his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive.
Two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.
RAJASTHAN SEES FIRST SUSPECTED CASE
Rajasthan on Monday reported its first suspected case of the monkeypox virus. The monkeypox virus has been detected in a 20-year-old who had been exhibiting symptoms of the infection.
He has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune., Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.
The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.
The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had recently declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency – the highest alert it can sound.
INDIA REPORTS FIRST DEATH
Meanwhile, India reported on Monday Asia's first possible monkeypox fatality after the death of a man who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates testing positive.
Kerala state's health ministry said tests on the 22-year-old "showed that the man had monkeypox".
(With agency inputs)
