Nijjar killing row: Canada evacuates its diplomats from India to Southeast Asia following deadline over staff reduction
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had sparked a diplomatic crisis last month after claiming that there were ‘credible allegations’ linking Indian government agents to the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing in June.
Canada has evacuated majority of its diplomats working in India to South Asian countries like Kuala Lumpur or Singapore as deadline to reduce diplomatic staff approaches, media reports state as reported by news agency PTI. Amid India Canada row over killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Indian government had given Ottawa reportedly until October 10 deadline to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in the country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada.