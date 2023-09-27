Nijjar killing row: ‘We cannot bend rules’ says Canadian diplomat. Here's how India-Canada dispute was dealt with at UN1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Indian and Canadian diplomats address dispute over killing of Sikh separatist leader at UN General Assembly.
Amid the escalating tension between Canada and India, Canadian UN Ambassador, Robert Rae, said, "we cannot bend the rules of state-to-state relations for political expediency," at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 26, reported AP.
