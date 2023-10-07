Nijjar killing: US fears Canada-India row could upend strategy for countering China
US officials concerned over Canada-India dispute's impact on Indo-Pacific strategy. Justin Trudeau's alleged that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Biden administration is nervously watching a dispute between Canada and India, with some officials concerned it could upend the US strategy toward the Indo-Pacific that is directed at blunting China’s influence there and elsewhere.
