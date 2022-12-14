Nikhil Kamath predicts this big change could disrupt traditional energy industry

On Wednesday, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath attempted to pull attention of people towards the commercial dimension of the recent breakthrough in the research on nuclear fusion. He posed a question that could this new technology become a new source of sustainable energy to counter climate change?
Kamath wrote in a tweet that the breakthrough in nuclear fusion can change everything as the markets are forward looking, almost a decade ahead. He asserted that this technological advancement will bear immense consequences on the companies dealing in conventional fuel resources and the ancillary industries that co-exist with them.
Kamath tweeted, “Could controlled nuclear fusion be the answer to climate change? Markets tend to be forward looking, often a decade ahead, what does this mean for the traditional energy companies and oil, and all the ancillary listed companies in this space, this could change everything."
What is nuclear fusion?
Fusion is a nuclear reaction that combines two atoms to create one or more new atoms with slightly less total mass. The difference in mass is released as energy, as described by Einstein’s famous equation, E = mc^2 (squeared) , where energy equals mass times the speed of light squared.
Since the speed of light is enormous, converting just a tiny amount of mass into energy – like what happens in fusion – produces a similarly enormous amount of energy.
Fusion energy has been the “holy grail" of energy production for nearly half a century.
How nuclear fusion can be a game changer?
As the call for phasing out fossil fuels and reducing emissions is getting louder, the whole world is looking towards sustainable energy options to tackle climate change. Advancing in this pursuit for clean energy, American scientists announced what they have called a major breakthrough in a long-elusive goal of creating energy from nuclear fusion.
Although the human civilisation has invented many ways to produce energy in much cleaner ways than using fossil fuels, there is still a huge concern about the rising population, which is in turn surging the demand for more energy while at the same time shrinking geographical space.
Combining rising demand for energy with climate change poses another existential threat to humans thus, what Kamath is trying to point out in his tweet is that nuclear fusion could turn out to be the most economically and geographically viable option for the human race to sustain with current standard of living. His assertion is very significant with respect to the direction energy companies will take in coming years.
