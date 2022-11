As the row over blue tick on Twitter, which represents the authenticity of an individual or an organisation, continues ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has jumped into the discussion. Nikhil Kamath, whose handle is verified, said that not having a blue tick might make it the “new cool". Nikhil Kamath also said that a “publicly accessible" exclusivity won’t remain exclusivity.

In a tweet, Nikhil Kamath said, “When you make exclusivity publicly accessible, it's no longer exclusivity. @elonmusk dont make not having a verified badge the new cool (for twitters sake)."

When you make exclusivity publicly accessible, it's no longer exclusivity.@elonmusk dont make not having a verified badge the new cool(for twitters sake) ... — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 9, 2022

Nikhil Kamath has favoured Elon Musk taking over Twitter. When the Twitter board resisted the offer, Nikhil Kamath said, “As a Twitter shareholder, what's the issue board? Someone just offered to pay 50 per cent more for our investment which has been languishing at $35 until Elon Musk came by. Why fight a good thing, who is he hurting?"

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion as investors dumped Tesla Inc shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15 per cent stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.

The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April 2022.

The blue tick row started when Elon Musk announced that individuals and organisations would need to pay a certain fee for the blue badge. The social media company has recently announced that it was rolling out the programme for subscribers to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee.

(With agency inputs)