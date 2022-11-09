‘When you make exclusivity publicly accessible…’: Nikhil Kamath to Elon Musk on blue tick row2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, whose handle is verified, said that not having a blue tick might make it the ‘new cool’
As the row over blue tick on Twitter, which represents the authenticity of an individual or an organisation, continues ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has jumped into the discussion. Nikhil Kamath, whose handle is verified, said that not having a blue tick might make it the “new cool". Nikhil Kamath also said that a “publicly accessible" exclusivity won’t remain exclusivity.
In a tweet, Nikhil Kamath said, “When you make exclusivity publicly accessible, it's no longer exclusivity. @elonmusk dont make not having a verified badge the new cool (for twitters sake)."
Nikhil Kamath has favoured Elon Musk taking over Twitter. When the Twitter board resisted the offer, Nikhil Kamath said, “As a Twitter shareholder, what's the issue board? Someone just offered to pay 50 per cent more for our investment which has been languishing at $35 until Elon Musk came by. Why fight a good thing, who is he hurting?"
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion as investors dumped Tesla Inc shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.
According to Forbes, Elon Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15 per cent stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.
The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April 2022.
The blue tick row started when Elon Musk announced that individuals and organisations would need to pay a certain fee for the blue badge. The social media company has recently announced that it was rolling out the programme for subscribers to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee.
(With agency inputs)
