As the row over blue tick on Twitter, which represents the authenticity of an individual or an organisation, continues ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has jumped into the discussion. Nikhil Kamath, whose handle is verified, said that not having a blue tick might make it the “new cool". Nikhil Kamath also said that a “publicly accessible" exclusivity won’t remain exclusivity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}