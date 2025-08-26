Nikki Bhati dowry death case: CCTV shows Vipin outside house when she was ‘set on fire,’ says report

New details have emerged in the Nikki Bhati dowry death case after a CCTV footage showed her husband, Vipin, standing outside their house in Sirsa village of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, at the time of her death. The new CCTV footage could push police to re-examine the timeline of Nikki Bhati’s death, potentially giving the alleged dowry case a fresh twist.

Advertisement

An earlier video reportedly filmed by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is also married into the family, showed the victim being assaulted by Vipin and his mother, while another chilling clip captured Nikki walking down the stairs with her body engulfed in flames.

According to a report in Times of India, the time stamp on the CCTV footage – which places Vipin standing at the grocery store outside his house – shows 5:42 pm. A commotion erupted around 5:47 pm and Vipin, in a blue check shirt, is seen running towards the house.

Meanwhile, Vipin Bhati's cousin has claimed that Nikki was burned in a cylinder blast. “I heard Vipin shouting about rushing Nikki to hospital. Everyone was shouting about Nikki being injured in a fire. Along with uncle and aunty [Vipin's parents], I took Nikki to hospital. She told her there was a cylinder blast inside the house and kept asking for water,” the TOI quoted Devendra as saying. Also Read | Dowry death case: Four days after murder, old videos of victim Nikki driving Mercedes surfaces online

Advertisement

A police officer has said that time span will be checked to ascertain a few things in the Nikki Bhati dowry death case.

‘MAKEOVER REELS’ A REASON? Nikki Bhati's sister and her parents have, meanwhile, alleged that she was set on fire by Vipin over unfulfilled dowry demands. The two sisters also owned a beauty parlour. There have been reports that Instagram reels on makeover by Nikki and Kanchan was also a source of dispute between the couple.

"They both used to make reels related to the makeover and share it on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object," a neighbour said.

Rishab, another local resident, recounted a March 11 quarrel between the sisters and their husbands over this issue. "After that both the sisters went to their home. But after the decision of the panchayat both the sisters came back to their in-laws' house on March 18," he said.

Advertisement