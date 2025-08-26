‘Vipin Bhati objected to Nikki's Instagram makeover reels’: Fresh details in Greater Noida dowry case

Fresh details have emerged in the Greater Noida dowry death case, with neighbours claiming that Vipin Bhati often objected to the Instagram makeover reels posted by his wife, Nikki Bhati. According to them, the videos became a frequent source of tension between the couple, adding to the disputes that have now come under scrutiny as Nikki’s family demands strict punishment for Vipin for allegedly “killing” Nikki over dowry.

The residents of Sirsa village alleged that both sisters, married into the same family, were active on Instagram, posting makeover reels that their husbands Vipin and Rohit Bhati objected to. “They both used to make reels related to the makeover and share it on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object,” a neighbour was quoted as saying by PTI.

They said makeover reels by both the sisters was one of the reasons for the fight between the couples. In March, both the sisters had gone back to their parents' and came back after the village panchayat decided that they would not make reels.

"In the panchayat, it was decided that both the sisters would not make reels in future. It remained for some days, but again they began making reels and that was responsible for the tension in between them," another neighbour added.

Nikki Bhati's family has, meanwhile, claimed that she was killed solely over dowry. The father of Nikki Bhati has made new revelations in the case. Her father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, said that Nikki Bhati used to run a beaty parlour and her in-laws harassed her for money. He said her in-laws did not even let her display a board for her parlour. He has demanded strict action against the accused in the Greater Noida dowry case.

Father demands bulldozer action Demanding strict action against the accused, Bhikhari Singh Payla urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order bulldozer action on Vipin Bhati's house, where his daughter was set on fire.

He said, “We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their [accused family] house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed.”

“The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed...She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same...They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given ₹1.5 lakh for the parlour,” he added.

All four accused arrested The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested all four accused days into the death of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida dowry case and also informed that the investigation into the death of Nikki Bhati will progress as Vipin Bhati and his family are interrogated.

Vipin Bhati, his brother and parents are accused of assaulting and setting Nikki Bhati on fire. Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Vipin Bhati denied the allegations. He has claimed that Nikki killed herself.

