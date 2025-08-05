‘Nikle beta asharam nirashawadi’: Delhi CM's poetic taunt at Opposition over Operation Sindoor debate

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a poetic jibe at the Opposition for raising questions on India's action against terrorism during Operation Sindoor, saying they have put faith in the words of the foreign rulers.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly during a debate on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Rekha Gupta recited a few lines from Kaka Hathrasi's ‘Naam Roop ka Bhed’ to take a jibe at the Opposition.

She said, “Naam mila kuch aur to shakl-akal kuch aur.

Bech rahe hain koyla, Lala Heeralal.

Sookhe Gangaram ji, rukhe Makhanlal.

Rukhe Makhanlal, jheenkte dada-dadi.

Nikle beta Asharam niraashavaadi.”

Then she goes, “Jinko apni desh ki sena ke vaktavya par vishwas nahi, jinko apne pradhan mantri par vishvas nahi, wo vishwas karte hain doosre dekhon ke aakhaon par [Those who don’t trust the statements of their own country’s army, who don’t trust their own Prime Minister, place their faith in the words of foreign nations.]”

Rekha Gupta said Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a huge role in protecting the dignity of “our sisters”.

Hitting out at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the chief minister said, “These people [Opposition] do not love Bharat, but they love anti-national forces because they see their own reflection in them.”

“The opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc. The name is ‘INDIA’, but if you listen to them, it feels like they are spokespersons for Pakistan... Even in the Lok Sabha, many people raised questions on Operation Sindoor. They do not trust their own army, their own prime minister, but they trust foreign countries,” she said.