Nimisha Priya case: Trouble for Kerala nurse? Yemeni family demands 'implementing God's Law in Qisas' – What this means

Nimisha Priya Case: The scheduled execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, offering a temporary reprieve. However, the family of her former business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, remains steadfast in their demand for the strict application of God’s Law in Qisas, signalling a grave challenge for the Kerala native.

Nimisha Priya's Execution in Yemen Postponed Originally set for 16 July 2025, Nimisha Priya’s execution was deferred following sustained diplomatic efforts from the Indian government and intervention by influential religious leaders from Kerala, including the Grand Mufti of India. Priya is currently imprisoned in a Houthi-controlled facility in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, where India lacks formal diplomatic relations.

Nimisha Priya Case: Yemeni Family’s Firm Stance Talal Abdo Mahdi’s brother, Abdel Fateh Mahdi, has made the family’s position unequivocally clear. Speaking to BBC Arabic, Abdel Fateh denied claims made by Nimisha Priya regarding abuse, exploitation, or passport confiscation.

Abdel Fateh emphasised that such allegations were never presented in Yemeni court and dismissed them as “mere rumours.”

The Yemeni family insists that Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's actions—particularly the murder of Talal followed by dismembering and hiding the body—are inexcusable, regardless of any dispute.

Abdel Fateh called for the enforcement of Qisas, an Islamic law principle of retaliation in kind, which in this case means the execution of Nimisha Priya. He explicitly rejected appeals for blood money (Diyah), which under Yemeni Sharia law could allow the victim’s family to accept financial compensation in exchange for pardoning the convict.

He stressed, “Nothing less than this” would be acceptable, even if it means a delay in carrying out the execution.

Nimisha Priya Case: What Is Qisas? Under Yemen’s Islamic legal framework, Qisas permits a murder victim’s family to demand punishment equal to the crime — in capital cases, this usually means the death penalty.

However, Sharia law in Yemen also allows families to forgive the accused in exchange for diyah, or blood money, which is a negotiated settlement aimed at reconciliation. Acceptance of Diyah can lead to a pardon and commute the sentence.

In Nimisha Priya’s case, the Yemeni victim’s family’s refusal to accept Diyah leaves her fate dependent on implementing the Qisas principle.

Background to the Nimisha Priya Case in Yemen Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala’s Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2008 and later formed a business partnership with Talal Abdo Mahdi, operating a medical clinic in Sana’a.

In 2017, following alleged harassment and attempts to recover her passport, Nimisha Priya reportedly sedated Talal with Ketamine to escape. The overdose led to the Yemeni national's death, and in panic, she dismembered his body, resulting in her arrest and conviction for murder.

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death in 2020, with her appeal dismissed in 2023 by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council.

Nimisha Priya Case: Current Status Nimisha Priya’s execution, scheduled for 16 July, has been postponed as of 15 July 2025, following last-minute talks with the victim’s family.

The Government of India continues to work closely with Yemeni authorities, despite limitations imposed by the political situation and lack of official ties with the Houthi administration.

Religious leaders from Kerala have played a pivotal role in mediation, with prayers and dialogues contributing to the postponement.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have urged Yemen to impose a moratorium on executions and consider commutation of death sentences.

Nimisha Priya Case: What Lies Ahead? With the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi firmly refusing any settlement short of execution, Nimisha Priya’s fate remains uncertain. The insistence on Qisas means that without the family’s forgiveness or a change in stance, the death sentence remains the law of the land.