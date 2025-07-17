Nimisha Priya case: India says in touch with friendly govts, offering everything possible

India said on Thursday, July 17, that it was extending all possible assistance to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's family to resolve the issue. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its weekly briefing, said India is also in touch with all the friendly governments who could extend help in Nimisha Priya case.

Advertisement

Nimisha Priya is a 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala who is convicted of killing her business partner and a Yemeni local in 2017. She was sentenced to death by the Yemeni authorities. Nimisha Priya's execution was scheduled for July 16 but it was postponed following extensive efforts by multiple corners.

India said, “This is a very sensitive matter. The government of India has been offering all possible assistance.”

This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Also Read | Nimisha Priya Case: Why the Kerala nurse faces execution in Yemen – A complete timeline of what happened

Advertisement

“We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family... We are also in touch with local authorities and her family to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the last few days to seek more time for her family to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party," the MEA spokesperson said.

He said, "We will continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance in the case. We are also in touch with some friendly governments in this regard.”

After Nimisha Priya's execution was deferred, her husband expressed relief and satisfaction over the postponement of her execution and hoped that the united efforts will continue to avert her execution altogether.

Advertisement

"The execution has been postponed. That is good news. We are happy and relieved. I am sure efforts will continue to avert her execution and bring her back safely," her husband, Tomy Thomas, told PTI.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the postponement of Nimisha Priya's death sentence was made possible through the initiative and intervention of eminent Sunni Muslim scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar.